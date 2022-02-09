Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Position Lifted by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NGVT opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

