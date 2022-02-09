InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $356.50 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.08 million.InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on INMD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,521. InMode has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

