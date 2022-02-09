Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 130.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 52,570 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 32.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.