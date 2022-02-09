Insider Buying: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Purchases 59,751 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 59,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

YOU stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 34,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

