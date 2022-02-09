Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ASB opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

