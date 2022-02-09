Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ASB opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
