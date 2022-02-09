Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42.

On Monday, December 20th, Keith Westby sold 4,516 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $69,727.04.

On Monday, December 13th, Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,580.58.

On Friday, December 10th, Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISEE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.