Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Sells 1,704 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $16,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.