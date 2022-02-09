Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Sells 1,704 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $16,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $17.17.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
