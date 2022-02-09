Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells 17,162 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.73. 11,052,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252,477. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

