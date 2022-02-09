Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells 17,162 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:MS traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.73. 11,052,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252,477. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
