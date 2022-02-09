Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

