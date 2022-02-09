Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,054,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.88. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $98.43 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

