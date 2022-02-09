Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several brokerages have commented on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 60,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,147. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

