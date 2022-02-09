Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $95.96

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.96, but opened at $99.50. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 3,369 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

