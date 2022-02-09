Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Head-To-Head Survey

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Intelsat alerts:

This table compares Intelsat and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intelsat and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67

BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.92%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Intelsat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and BuzzFeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00 BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Intelsat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.