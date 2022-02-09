Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.97 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. 901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,328. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

