InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,769.62

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,769.62 ($64.50) and traded as high as GBX 4,903 ($66.30). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,865 ($65.79), with a volume of 845,276 shares changing hands.

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.02) to GBX 5,700 ($77.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,260 ($71.13).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,766.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,771.52. The company has a market cap of £9.42 billion and a PE ratio of -6,227.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.