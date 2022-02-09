InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IHG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.02) to GBX 5,700 ($77.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,260 ($71.13).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,081.69 ($68.72) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,314 ($58.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,568 ($75.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,766.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,771.52. The firm has a market cap of £9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,227.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.