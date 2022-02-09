International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,758 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

