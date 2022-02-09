International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.29). International Seaways reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million.

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $773.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

