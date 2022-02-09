International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $773.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.23. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in International Seaways by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

