Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 119.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

