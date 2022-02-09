Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,671,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $640,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKTR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

