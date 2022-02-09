Invesco Ltd. Sells 202,128 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,055,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,128 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $664,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after acquiring an additional 429,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

