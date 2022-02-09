Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 69,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

