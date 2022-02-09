Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,299 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 473% compared to the typical volume of 925 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.30.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
