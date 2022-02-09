IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 458.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

IPGP opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $138.85 and a twelve month high of $257.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

