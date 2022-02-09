iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 254,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,032,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,165,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

