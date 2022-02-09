Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 7.1%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. 325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 177,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iris Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Iris Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

