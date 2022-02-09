iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 181,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 288,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 49,931 shares during the period.

BATS ICF opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

