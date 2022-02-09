iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.42

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.42 and last traded at C$30.49, with a volume of 5242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.48.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.51.
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:XBB)
