iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.0% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,609,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,066,000 after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $72.34. 8,829,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.