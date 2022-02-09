iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. 16,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

