iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $256.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.51. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.36 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

