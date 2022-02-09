iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $123.49

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.49 and last traded at $123.60, with a volume of 266397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,398,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,897,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

