Ispolink 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.06 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $4.06 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

