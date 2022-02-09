Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.65) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 305 ($4.12) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.39) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.91).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.