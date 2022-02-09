Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on J. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $126.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.