Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on J. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.
Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $126.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $149.55.
In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
