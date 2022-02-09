Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stake Decreased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,637 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA remained flat at $$49.37 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,041. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59.

