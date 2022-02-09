Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $14.75. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

