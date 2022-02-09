Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 10,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$18.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15.

Get Jazz Resources alerts:

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.