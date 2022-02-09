Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 10,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$18.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15.
Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)
