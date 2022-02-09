Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Disco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Disco in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Disco Company Profile
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
