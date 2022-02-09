Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Disco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Disco in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

