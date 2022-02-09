Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Meta Platforms Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2022 earnings at $13.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

FB stock opened at $220.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $216.15 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.