Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($147.13) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($159.77) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €139.23 ($160.04).

Shares of AIR opened at €115.64 ($132.92) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €110.90 and a 200 day moving average of €112.57. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($114.91).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

