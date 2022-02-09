Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €37.00 by Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €37.00 ($42.53) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.48) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.13) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($37.36) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.57) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.83) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.50 ($41.95).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

ETR JEN opened at €32.08 ($36.87) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($24.85) and a fifty-two week high of €37.80 ($43.45). The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of €34.81 and a 200-day moving average of €32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.