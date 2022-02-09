Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has increased its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $75.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JRSH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

