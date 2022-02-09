JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.
In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
