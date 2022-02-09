JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JFrog by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

