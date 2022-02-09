JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC reduced its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,695 shares during the period. JFrog comprises approximately 1.4% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned approximately 5.00% of JFrog worth $154,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 16,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

