Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Up 5.3%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 168,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 156,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jianpu Technology by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.