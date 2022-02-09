JMP Securities Raises Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $54.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price objective upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56. Enova International has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 17.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
