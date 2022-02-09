JMP Securities Raises Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $54.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price objective upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56. Enova International has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 17.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

