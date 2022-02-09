John Scott Buys 10,000 Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider John Scott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,522.65).

JEFI opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

