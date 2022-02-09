Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.400-$10.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.90 billion-$100.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.88 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.61. 193,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.